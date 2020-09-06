COVID-19: Kwara discharges 10 patients, records fresh 2 cases

By Abiodun Esan

Ilorin, Sept. 5, 2020 The Kwara Government has discharged 10 COVID-19 patients and recorded two new cases of the virus as at 10.30 p.m. on Friday.

Naija247news reports that the state has discharged a total of 799 patients treated for the virus.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and the spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin.

According to him, the state now has 148 active cases out of the 972 confirmed cases.

Ajakaye said 25 deaths had been recorded out of the 5, 188 people tested for the virus.

He added that Kwara had 34 pending cases whose tests were being awaited.

NAN reports that the virus has spread to 12 local government areas of the state.

The local governments are Ilorin West, Ilorin South, Ilorin East, Moro, Offa, Oyun, Irepodun, Asa, Oke Ero, Edu, Ifelodun and Ekiti.

Ilorin South Local Government has the highest cases of the virus with 432 confirmed cases, while Ekiti Local Government has one case.

Isin, Patigi, Kaiama and Kosubosu Local Government areas have yet to record any case of the dreaded disease.

