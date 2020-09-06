COVID-19: FG donates food items to vulnerable persons in Bauchi

By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi, Sept. 5, 2020 The Federal Government on Saturday, donated 3,543.37 metric tonnes of grains to Bauchi state government for distribution to vulnerable persons in the state.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouk, who made the presentation, said the gesture was to serve as palliatives for the cushioning of the harsh effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that the intervention would reduce the suffering people were experiencing in the society as a result of the lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

She conveyed the sympathy of the Federal Government to the government and people of Bauchi state over the recent flood and windstorms that occurred in parts of the state.

“It is sad that these have resulted in the loss of lives, damage to property, destruction of livelihoods and farmlands.

“Preliminary report on the incidents indicate the need for relief intervention and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been activated to assess the situation and provide necessary support to the affected persons to cushion the effects of the disaster,” she said

According to her , the assorted grains from the National Food Reserve was approved as a palliative for distribution to vulnerable persons affected by the recent restriction of movement to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“ We all know that the outbreak of the pandemic has brought about changes and challenges to our normal ways of living.

“ Most obvious of this is on the vulnerable persons that depend largely on others for their daily survival.

“Such persons are the aged, people living with disabilities and persons of concerns, that deserve support in terms of basic necessities, including food,” Farouk said

She said the items were meant to cater for 70,867 households in the state

In his remarks, Gov. Bala Mohammmed, represented by his Deputy, Alh. Baba Tela. expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the gesture, saying the palliatives would go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the vulnerable in the state.

Mohammmed pledged to ensure fair distribution of the food items to those who deserved same.

Journalists reports that the food items donated include 1, 632.04 metric tonnes of maize, 205. 66 metric tonnes of millet and 1,705.67 metric tonnes of sorghum

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...