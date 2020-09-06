Commission sets up plantation to support Girl-Child education in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Sokoto Sept. 5, 2020 The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission has set up a plantation of economic trees at Government Girls College for Islamic Science Shuni, to support Girl-Child education in the state.

The Commission Chairman, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, said, on Saturday, that the gesture part of efforts to ensure that no girl student drop out of school because of lack of finances.

Maidoki called on the school authority to ensure proper maintenance of the plantation to enable the realisation of the collective goals of the Commission.

The chief guest at the event, Dr Abdullahi Ishola commended the Commission for engaging tree planting, discribing such as among the good deeds in Islam.

He called on the general public to sustain the habit of tree planting, “as such is an endowment that attract a lot of reward from Allah.”

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education. Alhaji Bello Guiwa, represented by the Director Quality Assurance of the Ministry, Abdullahi Durbawa, thanked the Commission for the gesture.

The Sultan of Sokoto, represented by the District Head of Shuni, Alhaji Muhammad Jabbi, also commended the initiative and urged the public to remain committed to acts that would always attract continuous reward from Allah.

The School Principal, Hajiya Safiyya Yabo, pledged to ensure proper maintenance of the trees for the benefit of the society.

Newsmen reports that the trees planted at the school included Dates, Moringa and pawpaw.

