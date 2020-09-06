Cleric tasks Christian faithful on love, forgiveness

By Polycarp Auta

Jos, Sept. 6, 2020 Rev. Fr. Samuel Azi, the Assistant Parish Priest of Church of Assumption Chongo’Pyeng, Jos, has urged Christian faithful to love one another in accordance with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Azi gave the advice in his sermon on Sunday in Jos, urging them to also imbibe the spirit of forgiveness.

The cleric explained that mutual love for one another would make the world a better place for all.

Azi, who said any Christian who showed mutual love for others has carried out all the ten commandments of God.

“Christian faithful must avoid getting into debt, except the debt of mutual love. If you love your fellow men, you have carried out you obligations.

“If you love others, you will not commit adultery, kill, steal or even covet; you must love your neighbour as yourself.

“Love is the one thing that cannot hurt and if we show it to others, the world will be a better a place for all.

“Don’t forget, you must also forgive others when they wrong us. If you forgive others, God will also forgive you.

“Jesus is inviting us today to love without limit because these two virtues are key components of our Christian life,” he said.

The cleric further advised Christians to express their love for others through their actions and caring for them.

