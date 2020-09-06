Amuwo Odofin council embarks on Festac town roads rehabilitation

By Joan Odafe

Lagos, Sep. 5, 2020 The Amuwo Odofin Local Government (AOLG) in Lagos on Saturday appealed to residents and motorists plying the 2nd Avenue Road in FESTAC Town for patience as it embarks on road rehabilitation in the area.

The Council Engineer, Mr Lawal Haruna, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that the council had embarked on rehabilitation of 5th Avenue junction and 209 Road.

Haruna said the flooding on the 209 Road axis was caused by blockage of sewage and waste water of the underground channel leading to a buffer zone.

He noted that asphalt, which was originally used to construct the road, was not water friendly, adding that the road would be paved with interlocking stones.

“The problem has been recurring for a long time; after doing rehabilitation around that area, we find that it doesn’t last; it gets bad again.

“That’s why we opened it up to see if we can find the root cause because if we don’t take care of that, it will keep happening.

“Similar problem is occurring at the 5th Avenue by 2nd Avenue Road. Some of the constructed underground culverts had been blocked by compacted silt and we were unable to clear it.

“So we have to excavate the culvert and bury a new steel ring one. That will take us about four days,” he said.

Haruna added that the council was at the second phase of the construction of an ultramodern Primary Healthcare Centre, which would deliver 24-hour service.

The project, when completed, is expected to reduce the burden of residents visiting general hospitals outside the community, he said.

“Now the work is at its second phase and we are working hard to meet the schedule because we have to deliver the project by end of November,” he said.

