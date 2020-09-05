Unlatched containers: FRSC makes 368 arrests in Lagos

By Raji Rasak

Badagry (Lagos State), Sept. 4, 2020

Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, Lagos State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said the command made 368 arrests over trucks with unlatched containers in the last two weeks.

Ogungbemide told newsmen on Friday during his visit to the Badagry Unit of FRSC.

He said that the command had set up three different enforcement interventions to curb the menace of unlatched container truckers on the road.

“Operation Scorpion was set up to check the menace of the unlatched container trucks that are falling in Lagos metropolis.

“In the first week, the Scorpion 11 arrested 218 trucks and impounded 208.

“Fifty of them were presented before the Magistrate during in mobile court.

“Because we realised that the falling trucks were happening within the metropolis, we started with Scorpion 111, and this will end tomorrow.

“As at two days ago, we had arrested close to 150, making 368 altogether in two weeks.

“The signal is already sent that it is no longer business as usual,” he said.

The sector commander commended sister security agencies for working together with the Badagry Unit of the command to ensure sanity on the highways.

On ember months, Ogungbemide said that the command had put necessary measures in place since January to ensure safe roads till the end of the year.

“We have been laying the foundation for what the end of the year will look like.

“Our men have been very active, well deployed, our public enlightenment mechinery has also been well deployed.

“We have rescue teams all over Lagos highways, in case there is any emergency or crash, so that casualty will not lead to fatality, because there is bound to be crash,” he said.

