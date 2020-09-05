Idoma movement appeals for support to end maginalisation

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

Makurdi, Sept. 4, 2020 Retired AVM Monday Morgan, the National Coordinator, Benue Rebirth Movement, has appealed to members of the state House of Assembly from Benue South for support to end maginalisation of the Idoma.

Morgan made the appeal on Friday in Makurdi when he led members of the movement on a courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Christopher Adaji.

He said that the movement was set up to speak against the inequality being meted to the people of Benue South Senatorial District in terms of political equation.

“We all know that since the emergence of democracy in Nigeria in 1999, no Idoma person has emerged as the Governor of Benue.

“The fight against political marginalisation and the minority rights that the founding father of Benue politics, JS Tarka of blessed memory, stood for should be respected for the overall good of the state,’’ Morgan said.

He, therefore, appealed to members representing the area in the Assembly to partner the movement to achieve its goals.

Responding, Adaji commended the movement for its due diligence in following the designed strategic road map for the realisation of its quest in the Benue political equation.

He noted that the formation of the body was appropriate and its objectives noble.

According to him, recognition and respect for minority rights is the beauty of democracy being practiced in most developed nations across the globe.

Adaji also called on all well meaning sons and daughters of Idoma nation to support the movement to actualise its mandate.

Commenting, member representing Otukpo-Akpa, Mr Baba Odeh, called for further sensitisation and appealed to members of the movement not to allow their personal interests override the collective aim of the group.

On their parts, Joseph Okponnya (Oju II Constituency) and Abu Edo (Agatu Constituency), pledged their support for the movement

