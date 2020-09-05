Former Turkish presidential candidate launches new movement

Istanbul, Sept. 4, 2020 (dpa/Naija247newsFormer Turkish opposition presidential candidate, Muharrem Ince, on Friday launched his “Homeland Movement,” promising to find a way for the country to escape what he described as “one-man rule”.

“Turkey is not doomed to be ruled by one-man parties.

“We want to see the light at the end of the tunnel, reclaim our future,’’ Ince told supporters in the central Anatolian town of Sivas.

In the 2018 election, Ince lost with just more than 30 per cent of vote versus President Recep Erdogan with over 52 per cent.

Ince was running for Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The 56-year-old former physics teacher remained largely silent after his defeat until in August he emerged to blame the CHP leadership for alienating him.

He still remains a CHP member.

“We are concerned about the course of the country.

“We are the soldiers of struggle for democracy and freedom,’’ he said, also citing problems in the economy.

Ince has set out a 1,000-day plan to travel across Turkey to grow his movement, but it is unclear if it will evolve into a breakaway political party.

Over the past year, splinter parties have been emerging in Turkey, challenging Erdogan, including one led by the former Prime Minister, Ahmet Davutoglu.

Former Prime Minister Ali Babacan also founded an opposition party in March.

Both Davutoglu and Babacan’s parties include former senior government officials who criticise what they see as a failing democracy and economy under Erdogan.

