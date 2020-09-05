D-G NEMA approves monthly food distribution to IDPs camps in Adamawa

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, Sep. 4, 2020 ( NAN) The Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) retired AVM Muhammed Mohammed, has approved monthly food distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps in Adamawa.

Mohammed gave the directive during distribution of the food items to IDPs Malkohi in Malkohi camp in Yola South Local Government Area on Friday.

Mohammed, represented by Mr Ilya Midala, Head of Operations, in charge of Adamawa and Taraba said that the exercise commenced with the distribution of food and non food items to 650 households in Three camps in the state.

He said the camps include Fufore International Transit camp, in Fufore Local Government Area with the total of 329 households.

“While, Malkohi IDPs camp in Yola South LGA has 239 households and St. Theresa camp in Yola North LGA ,with a total of 82 IDPs.

“The Yola Operations Office of The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is directed to carry out the distribution exercise approved by the DG of the Agency.

“The exercise covered 650 households for the month of August in the three internally Displaced Persons formal Camps in Adamawa,’’ Mohammed said.

Earlier speaking, Mr Igue Terry, Camp Manager Fufore noted that the item was meant to cushion the suffering of the IDPs.

Terry reiterated the agency’s commitment toward sustaining the monthly distribution of relief materials to the camps.

Terry, who represented the Head of Operations of the agency said condiments were added for the month of August as approved by the D-G of the Agency.

Responding on behalf of the IDPs, Mallam Umar Bakura, from Fofure camps, lauded NEMA for sustaining the monthly supply to the camps.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that items distributed include rice, beans, groundnut oil, salt and Maggi, and Tin Tomatoes.

Naija247news also reports that the three camps have been fully sensitised by the officials from the state Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) procedures on how to guard against COVID -19.

