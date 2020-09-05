Communal crisis: Group donates relief materials to victims in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

Guyuk (Adamawa), Sept. 4, 2020 Abuja Forum of Waja/Lunguda, has donated relief materials to victims of Communal clashes between Lunguda and Waja people in Guyuk and Lamurde local government areas (LGAs), of Adamawa State.

Newsmen, reports that the two communities were embroiled in crisis in July, where five villages were burnt down and many losses incurred on both sides.

NAN also recalls that a panel of inquiry was set up last month by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, to investigate the remote cause of the crisis and proffer solutions for lasting peace.

Prof. Iliya Dongs, Leader of the delegation, presented the items to Mr Kunhaye Dishon-Dansanda II, Paramount Ruler of Guyuk, in his palace, on Friday.

Dongs listed the items donated to include 10 bags of rice, Four bags of beans, 20 bags of Semovita, 10 bags Salt and 10 cartons of Seasoning.

Others were; 10 Jerrycans of vegetable oil, two bags of sugar, 10 cartoons of detergents, eight rolls of bathing soap and 10 cartoons of petroleum jelly.

He said Waja/Lunguda people in Abuja were united, and that when they received news of the unfortunate crisis they were disturbed.

Dongs therefore pleaded with the traditional leader to liaise with relevant authorities and fish out the bad eggs that were stirring trouble, so the people could co-habit peacefully.

Also speaking, two past deputy governors of Gombe state, Mr Tha’anda Rubainu and John Yoriyo, who were part of the delegation, condemned the crisis and pleaded with the two communities to leave in peace.

Rubainu and Yoriyo both expressed their appreciation to the Adamawa State Government, for setting up the panel of inquiry and hoped that it would do a thorough job with a view to ensuring an amicable settlement of the crisis.

In his response, Dishon-Dansanda II, thanked the forum for the gesture, adding that it would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the victims.

The monarch, who condemned the crisis in strong terms, noted that the Lunguda and Waja people were neighbours, who had enjoyed peaceful and harmonious living for a very long time.

