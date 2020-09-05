Cleric urges Christians to dedicate their life to God’s service

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Ado-Ekiti, Sept. 4, 2020 A Senior Pastor with Christ Apostolic Church, Pastor Olu Akeju has advised Christians to dedicate their life to the service of God.

Akeju, the District Coordinating Council Superintendent of CAC Oniyo, Ado-Ekiti, stated this at the funeral service of Elder Emmanuel Adubina, the father of Mrs Abiodun Oluleye, an Editor with Journalists at Ilogbo, in Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Adubina died at the age of 79 on the June 12, 2020.

Akeju in his sermon titled “facts about death” with text from Genesis Chapter 5, said it was possible to conquer death through a dedicated life to the service of God.

He said: “Enoch walked with God and He did not see death. He was no more because God took him.

“It is also possible to conquer death through your did or works for God while on earth,” Akeju said.

He listed some of the facts about death to include; death is a certainty, death is callous and death can be conquered.

Akeju said that death is a certainty, as no one could escape it, saying anyone who was born must die.

“Death is callous. It has no respect for anyone. It sometimes killed a person, who is least expected to die. Death has no regard for anybody’s age, status, religion or academic qualification,” Akeju said.

The Owa of Ilogbo, Oba Edward Ajayi, in his tribute eulogised the good virtues of the deceased, urging the family to sustain his good legacies.

He also urged youths of the community to emulate the good works of Late Adubina, especially in the development of the community and the church of God.

Oluleye, daughter of the deceased, described his late father as disciplined and prayerful man who dedicated his life to God.

She said that the way they were disciplined from the tendered age was one of the reasons for their success in life

