Buhari mourns Dr Marliya, describes her as outstanding professional

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Sept. 4, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Dr Marliya Zayyana, the former Chairperson of the the Governing Council, Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday Buhari described the deceased as an outstanding medical professional.

The president maintained that “Marliya was not only a distinguished medical doctor, but she was also a woman of integrity as her tenure the Federal University Dutsinma had testified.”

He added that ”her demise is particularly touching because she was my family doctor in addition to the fact that her brother, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi is also my personal physician.”

Buhari, therefore, described her death “as a personal loss because of our close association with her”.

The president extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Katsina Emirate Council and the Katsina State Government over what he called “the loss of this great, talented, dedicated and selfless medical professional.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...