Britain appoints Australia’s Abbott to trade role despite opposition

London, Sept. 4, 2020 The British government appointed former Australian Prime Minister, Tony Abbott, as a post-Brexit trade adviser on Friday, despite objections from opposition lawmakers and other critics.

Abbott is one of nine external advisers joining ministers in a new trade group charged with “using their influence to help Britain … forge a stronger global consensus for free trade,’’ the government said.

It said the advisers will take no direct role in trade talks but will advise ministers as negotiations with the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand “enter the crucial later stages’’.

Many opposition lawmakers had objected to Abbott’s appointment because of his past comments on women and homosexuality, while others had cast doubt on his trade expertise.

Asked about Abbott’s past comments before the announcement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters he “does not agree with those sentiments at all’’.

“What I would say about Tony Abbott is this is a guy who was elected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia,’’ Johnson said.

“It’s an amazing country, it’s a freedom-loving country and it’s a liberal country.

“I think that speaks for itself.’’

Johnson has vowed to prioritise liberal trade deals with the U.S. and other non-EU economies once Britain ceases to be bound by EU trade rules at the end of this year.

“At a time of increased protectionism and global insecurity, it’s vital that the UK is a strong voice for open markets and that we play a meaningful role in reshaping global trading rules alongside like-minded countries,’’ said Liz Truss, Britain’s international trade secretary.

Truss said the new board, which will be advised by several economists, academics and politicians in addition to Abbott, “brings together a diverse group of people who share Britain’s belief in free enterprise, democracy, and high standards and rules-based trade’’.

Labour’s Women and Equalities Secretary, Marsha de Cordova, had tweeted earlier Friday that it was “time for the PM to do the right thing,’’ after sending a letter to Johnson’s government saying Abbott’s views were “dangerous and divisive”.

Abbott has previously said that he felt “a bit threatened” by homosexuality and in 2012 was accused of misogyny by fellow former Australian Prime Minister, Julia Gillard, in an explosive speech in parliament.

David Henig, UK director of the European Centre for International Political Economy, a trade-focussed think-tank, said Abbott was “not an expert in trade’’.

“And there are many experts in trade who are neither a homophobe, a misogynist, or to add one on, a climate change denier,’’ Henig tweeted.

Trade policy consultant and former Australian trade negotiator, Dmitry Grozoubinski, also said it was pushing it to call Abbott a trade expert.

“By his own admission, his contribution to Australian FTAs (free-trade agreements) was to tell negotiators not to sweat on the technical details and to just get them done,’’ Grozoubinski tweeted.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended Abbott’s trade credentials earlier Friday but sidestepped questions about his views on women and homosexuality.

“He knows a lot about trade,’’ Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

