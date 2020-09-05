Atomic Energy Commission happy with ABU nuclear reactor

By Mustapha Yauri

Zaria (Kaduna State) Sept. 4, 2020 The Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) has expressed satisfaction with the state of the nuclear research reactor at the Ahmadu Bello University Centre for Energy Research and Training.

A statement issued by Malam Auwalu Umar, Acting Director, Public Affairs Division, ABU, issued on Friday in Zaria, said the Chairman of the commission, Muktar Ali, made the commendation during a visit to the nuclear research facility.

According to the statement, the chairman was particularly impressed with the performance of the nuclear research reactor which was test-run during the visit.

“In 2018, the centre successfully replaced its highly enriched uranium (HEU) core nuclear research reactor with low enriched uranium (LEU) fuel.”

The change was in response to the Global Threat Reduction Initiative (GTRI) and Reduced Enrichment for Research and Test Reactors (RERTR) campaign, to minimise and possibly eliminate the use of highly-enriched uranium in civil nuclear applications.

Ali was quoted as saying that the NAEC, which funds and regulates all nuclear research activities in the country, would ensure that the Zaria research centre achieve the objectives for which it was established.

It added that the NAEC chairman was taken round the facility by the Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Kabir Bala and Director of the centre, Prof. Ibrahim Umar.

Meanwhile, at the centre’s Board of Governors’ meeting, presided over by the Vice Chancellor, the first in six years. Bala pledged to turn the centre around.

He explained that the appointment of Prof. Umar as director of the centre was a conscious effort to revitalise the facility.

Prof. Umar, a former Vice-Chancellor of Gombe State University, was also a one time director of the centre.

