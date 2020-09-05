By Aderogba George

Abuja, Sept. 4, 2020 The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned the general public not to use ‘Covifor Remidesivir 100 mg Injection for treatment of any illness.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by the agency’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

She said that the label on the vaccine indicates that it was “Not for distribution in US, Canada or EU”, thus creating suspicion about its efficacy and could also have negative effect on the body system.

“The product is suspicious, and it could possibly be a falsified product, the general public is hereby warned to desist from the use of such product,” Adeyeye stressed.

