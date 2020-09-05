16 political parties to contest LG elections in Yobe – YOSIEC

By Nabilu Balarabe

Damaturu, Sept. 4, 2020 The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YOSIEC), on Friday said that 16 political parties would contest the local government elections in the state slated for Dec. 5.

Dr Mamman Mohammed, YOSIEC Chairman, said this at a news conference in Damaturu.

Mohammed said that among the parties are: APGA, SDP, APP, ZLP, LP, APC, APM, ACCORD, YPP, NNPP and PRP.

“Recall that during the declaration of notice by the commission, I revealed the schedule of events leading to the Dec 5, elections.

”However, after series of representations from the election stakeholders, and taking into consideration the elaborate plans needed to comply with COVID-19 protocols, the commission is compelled to review the schedule.

“A revised schedule dated Sept. 4, is hereby released. This new schedule overrides and replaces the Sept. 1, time table,” he said.

Mohammed urged stakeholders to take note of the changes in the new schedule and gave assurance that they would be kept posted on all latest developments.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...