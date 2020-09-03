U.S. Attorney General says using ‘logic’ to support voter fraud claim

Washington, Sept. 3, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) U.S. Attorney General William Barr said he was using “logic” rather than evidence to support claims that mail-in ballots were vulnerable to voter fraud because foreign countries could send in thousands of fake ballots.

“I’m basing that on logic.

“People are concerned about foreign influence, and if we use a ballot system that states are just now trying to adopt, it does leave open the possibility of counterfeiting,” Barr told CNN on Wednesday.

He did not offer evidence to back up the claims.

In November, the U.S. will hold presidential elections amid the coronavirus pandemic, and some states are adopting mail-in voting so that people who do not wish to go to polling stations can vote from the safety of their homes.

President Donald Trump has argued that mail-in ballots are vulnerable to voter fraud, but many experts say that there is no evidence for that assertion.

Barr also said that he did not believe that there was systemic racism in the U.S. justice system, regardless the fact that African American males were treated with extra suspicion by law enforcement.

“To me the word systemic means that it’s built into the institution, and I don’t think that’s true.

“I think there are some situations where (black people) are treated differently but I don’t think that’s necessarily racism,” Barr said.

