Twitter account of India’s Modi hacked

New Delhi, Sept. 3, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) The official Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked early on Thursday, the social media company has confirmed.

A series of tweets were sent from the account asking its followers to donate cryptocurrency to the prime minister’s relief fund.

Twitter said it was aware of the activity and had taken steps to secure the compromised account.

Narendramodi_in is the official Twitter handle for Modi’s personal website.

It has more than 2.5 million followers and was created in May 2011.

Modi’s personal Twitter account, with more than 61 million followers, was unaffected by the incident.

“We are actively investigating the situation.

“At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” a Twitter spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

The tweets were subsequently taken down and the account restored.

In July, hackers accessed Twitter’s internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top profiles including those of U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden, former U.S. president Barack Obama, Tesla founder Elon Musk, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

The corporate accounts for Uber and Apple were also compromised in the major breach, according to reports.

