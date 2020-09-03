Oyo govt mutes financial empowerment for women — Makinde’s wife

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, Sept.2, 2020 Mrs

Tamunominini Makinde, wife of the Oyo State governor, says the state government is set to roll out financial empowerment for women in the state.

Mrs Makinde disclosed this on Wednesday in Ibadan during separate meetings she held with women leaders drawn from eight major markets in the 33 local governments areas in the state.

She said the proposal was borne out of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s commitment to empowering women and giving them a new lease of life.

She promised to ensure that women in the state secure financial support and empowerment in a way that would not impose on them any financial constraint.

“I want you to know that the present administration has the interest of women at heart, because as I said, women play a vital role in the society.

“We have been talking to a number of financial institutions, very reputable ones and have promised to get back to us shortly with programmes that would be beneficial to our women.

“We are mindful of the harmful effects of some loan schemes which place the livelihood of many women in jeopardy, so we are instituting programmes with human face,” Mrs Makinde stated.

She further said that her office would collaborate with the state government to make life better for the womenfolk, assuring the women that Makinde administration would not let them down but would always be ready to listen to their needs.

The governor’s wife also used the occasion to educate the women more on how to continue to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the coronavirus is real and still very much around.

She urged the women to continue to abide by the laid down guidelines on how to prevent COVID-19 by hands washing, social distancing and use of nose masks always.

Highlights of the meeting was presentation of palliatives to the women leaders for onward distribution to their members in their respective local government areas.

