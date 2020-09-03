Nissan develops techniques to speed up production of carbon fibre parts

Tokyo, Sept. 3, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) Nissan Motor Co said, on Thursday, it has developed techniques that help speed up the production of automotive components made from carbon fibre reinforced plastics (CFRP).

The techniques can cut the lead time to develop such components by as much as half and cycle time for moulding by about 80 per cent, compared with conventional methods, the Japanese automaker said.

They involve accurately simulating the behaviour of resin injected into carbon fibre when shaping CFRP components, according to Nissan.

CFRP, a lightweight yet strong material, can be used to make cars safer and more fuel-efficient.

