Nigeria OSCAR selection: Committee calls for feature film entries to 93rd edition OSCAR

Lagos, Sept. 3, 2020 The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC) has called for feature film entries by Nollywood filmmakers into the 93rd Academy Awards (Oscars).

Chineze Anyaene, the committee’s Chairperson said in a statement on Thursday that the Academy Awards recently opened entries to honour the best new films released globally, with the event set to hold on April 25, 2021.

Chineze Anyaene, Chairperson, Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee

Anyaene said the country’s first submission in 2019 represented a pivotal moment for the industry.

She said the committee had witnessed a rapid rise in the quality of Nigerian films, especially in storytelling, with many filmmakers and industry practitioners aspiring for better creative and business opportunities.

“The submission has opened a new dimension for the industry which would also attract more investors.

“We were able to make our first-ever entry submission to the Oscars for the International Feature Film Awards category as a country, and the awareness this has brought to the industry as a whole has been amazing.

“It has opened the industry to other markets, and we hope to see partnerships with other industries soon,” she said.

On the new rules for award participation, Anyaene said “due to guidelines and government-mandated rules to manage Coronavirus spread, filmmakers had to provide to the Academy documentation, original documents and an English translation of government-mandated theater/cinema closure dates.

“Also, previously planned theatrical release and steaming distribution or video on demand agreements”.

She said eligible films had to be made available on the secure Academy Screening Room member site within 60 days of the film official selection.

She noted that films that in any version, received a non-theatrical public exhibition or distribution before their first qualifying release would not be eligible for consideration.

“More information on special rules for the award can be found on thenosc.org.special-rules-for-iff-awards.

“Submission is set to close Oct. 2, 2020; filmmakers can submit their entries to NOSC by visiting https:// thenosc.org/submit-your-film, for technical submission details and further enquiries, please email info@thenosc.org,” she said.

The selection committee said that the global COVID-19 pandemic mandated the closure of commercial motion picture theaters worldwide until further notice.

She added that for the 93rd Academy Awards year only, the country selected films that had a previously planned theatrical release but were initially made available through a reputable commercial streaming distribution service or video on demand.

According to her, this may qualify for awards consideration in the international feature category for the 93rd Academy Awards

She said the selection committee was officially recognised by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences to make submissions on behalf of the Nigerian film industry.

“The 93rd Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee members include Chineze Anyaene (Chairperson), Mahmood Ali-Balogun (Vice-Chairperson), Adetokunbo Odubawo, Bruce Ayonote, Charles Novia, Ego Boyo, Mildred Okwo, Moses Babatope, Omoni Oboli, Shuaibu Husseini, Victor Okhai and Yibo Koko.

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC), was registered under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as “The Oscar Selection Association of Nigeria” .

It is a cultural organisation whose mission is to recognise and celebrate the art of cinema by showcasing Nigerian films and filmmakers to the Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars for the category of Best Foreign Film.

The committee is to submit and represent Nigerian feature films at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards, popularly known as the Oscars.

