Lagos NUJ chairmanship candidate, Ajayi, assures journalists of reformations in 3 months

By Yemi Adeleye/Stellamaris Ashinze

Lagos, Sept. 2, 2020 Mr Adeleye Ajayi, a Chairmanship candidate in the Sept. 29 Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) election, on Wednesday assured journalists of reformations in three month.

Ajayi, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief (DEIC) with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), made the promise when his campaign train toured the Sun Newspapers in Lagos.

Reeling-out his programmes and agenda, he said efforts would be made to ensure prudent spending of the council funds and quarterly audit of NUJ accounts to bring happiness to majority of members.

Responding to a question from one of the chapel’s members on when should journalists start assessing his administration if he won, Ajayi said: “I am sure in the first three months, you will see changes.

“This will be possible because everybody will be involved and be carried along to put in their best.

“I believe in collective responsibility; and I will put in my best also in ensuring judicious use of the council funds.

“I will return the union back to the track of progress, unity, accountability, periodic auditing of accounts, training and retraining, welfare of members, among others.

“I have zero tolerance for corruption. There will be no room for mismanagement of funds.

“Accounts will be sent to you all every three months online. There will be changes in Lagos NUJ, if I emerge winner as the state chairman.”

According to him, there shall be State Executive Council’s approval before any spending.

He said that efforts would be made to jerk up the revenue of the council through massive investment drive in agribusiness, transportation, among others, to better the lot of members.

The chairman hopeful mentioned some of the various training programmes he facilitated for members of the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN) as their former president between 2009 and 2011.

Ajayi promised to revive the NUJ Media Games, NUJ Cooperative Society, capacity building and welfare scheme for members on regular basis to improve the lots of members.

The chairmanship candidate said irregular salary payments by some publishers, failure to remit pensions and ill-treatment of journalists must stop, adding that journalists must have a comfortable and a healthy life, especially after retirement.

“There should be life insurance, health insurance as well as an insurance portfolio that can take care of any journalist that lost his or her job, at least for a minimum period of six months.

“The union will partner with the Bank of Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for members to acquire the entrepreneurial skills,” he said.

On the aborted and contentious Mowe/Ofada Pen Jewel Estate project, Ajayi said that he would adopt a political solution to refund every subscriber of their investment in the abortive housing project.

Speaking, Mr Ayodele Ojo, the NUJ Chairman, Sun Newspapers Chapel, expressed the commitment of the chapel to the chairmanship aspiration of Ajayi.

Ojo, who noted that the members of staff of the organisation had been waiting for Ajayi for over a week, said that since the election remained a game of numbers, the organisation had the numbers to support Ajayi’s bid.

“We are assuring you of our support, but you must also assure us that you are not going to leave us behind,” he said.

Also, Mr Philip Nwosu, the Assistant Secretary, Lagos NUJ Council, who works with the Sun Newspapers, said that Ajayi had the capacity to address many of the challenges facing NUJ in Lagos State.

Earlier, Mr Iheanacho Nwosu, the Daily Editor, Sun Newspapers, who commended Ajayi for a robust agenda, however, said that some elders had neglected NUJ congresses because of unseriousness attitudes of some members.

Nwosu urged Ajayi to take his programmes more seriously, especially training and welfare of journalists.

Also, the Managing Director, Sun Newspapers, Mr Onuoha Ukeh, urged Ajayi to do well and carry others along.

Ukeh said that journalists should provide good leadership when in position, being reporters of events and people.

“The profession we are doing is a very important one; that is why when you aspire and you get it, do all you have promised, because people will say all journalists know how to do is to criticise others, but cannot govern themselves well.

“Also, you should carry your people along. Leadership is about people, and one person cannot do it alone.

“What you tell them you will do, do and if you cannot do it, tell them the reason and they will understand you.

“I wish you the best. Your personality will make the different,” Ukeh said.

NAN reports that the campaign was attended by some current members of the outgoing Lagos NUJ Exco seeking reelection including Alfred Odifa (Secretary); Iyabo Ogunjuyigbe (Treasurer); Philip Nwosu (Assistant Secretary) and other loyalties of Ajayi.

