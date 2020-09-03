Enugu CP charges constable recruitment team to remain resolute, steadfast

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Sept. 3, 2020 The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has charged the state constable recruitment team to remain resolute and steadfast in the ongoing physical and credential screening of candidates.

State’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Thursday that the commissioner gave the charge when he visited the venue of the exercise at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess in Enugu.

Abdurrahman also advised the team to adhere strictly to the exercise guiding principles of accountability, transparency, meritocracy and shunning of acts of corruption.

“I must commend you for ensuring the proper and meticulous screening of candidates as well as high discipline here.

“I am charging you to be resolute and steadfast in the exercise and bring it to a logical end,’’ he said.

Mr Stanley Ude, Deputy Commissioner of Police, thanked the commissioner for his support and finding time to visit the venue.

Ude, who is also the Head of the State Screening Team, assured that the exercise would remain guided by the stated guidelines and principles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that candidates from 14 Local Government Areas out of the 17 council areas in the state had been screened so far.

Oji-River LGA is holding on Thursday, Nsukka LGA on Friday and Udenu LGA on Saturday.

The exercise is expected to end on Sept. 6 with a mop-up exercise for those who missed out on their respective council areas screening dates.

