Emir of Kano urges FG, Niger govt. to fix Niger roads

By Mercy Osajiugo

Bida (Niger) Sept. 2, 2020 The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero has appealed to both Federal and Niger State governments to urgently fix all roads across the state saying, Niger is a hub for all northern states.

Ado-Bayero, who is the Chairman, Kano State Council of Traditional Rulers made the call on Tuesday night in Bida, Niger, at a cultural night organised by Etsu Nupe to mark Ado – Bayero’s official visit to his Emirate.

The monarch said that the call became necessary as he observed that almost all the roads in the state were in deplorable conditions.

Ado-Bayero said that the urgent rehabilitation of the roads would improve living and socio-economic conditions of the people as many motorists utilised the roads to reach different destinations.

“The bad condition of the roads was hampering the socio – economic development of the state and the country at large.

“Deplorable road network in Niger and across the country will continue to hamper economic growth,” he said.

Ado-Bayero said that Niger State was very crucial to the socio economic and political development of Nigeria following its strategic location in the country.

He noted that Niger State served as a gateway to both the northern and southern parts of the country and as such needed durable and state of the art road network.

The Emir applauded the existing cordial relationship between Kano and Niger, saying the two states had enjoyed cordial relationship of mutual benefit for centuries especially with respect to Bida Emirate.

Ado-Bayero who was happy with the warm reception accorded him and his entourage, added that his visit would boost the bond of relationship between the two traditional institutions.

On his part, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe who is also chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, emphasised the need for all Nigerians to be united and live in peace with one another.

Abubakar said that without peace and unity, socio-economic development would continue to elude the people.

He said there was need for all Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another, irrespective of religious, tribal, political or ethnic differences.

“Nigeria has great potentials, our diversity should be a source of strength and not to divide us as we continue to learn to tolerate and get along with one another.

“History has shown that countries that make progress are those whose communities live in peace with one another irrespective of tribal or religious differences,” Abubakar said.

The Etsu Nupe thanked the Emir of Kano for finding it worthy to visit his Emirate while he prayed that God would continue to be his strength and guide on the throne of his forefathers.

