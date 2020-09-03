Electricity consumers grumble over hike in tariff in Kano

By Bosede Olufunmi

Kano, Sept. 3,2020 Electricity consumers in Kano have expressed shock over the hike in tariff by Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

A cross section of consumers interviewed by Journalists , in Kano on Thursday, said the timing of the hike was wrong.

Mr Oluwole Johnson, a banker at United Bank for Africa (UBA) in Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) said the increase was not a welcome development.

“With the hardship in the country now, it will affect a lot of people especially those who earn low income,” Johnson said.

Mr Jilani Usman, a printer at Beirut road corroborated the claim, saying that the hike in tariff should have been delayed till 2021.

“The whole thing is wrongly timed because the entire world is just recovering from the COVID-19 blow, so many businesses were shut and so many suffered huge loss.

“So how can you increase tariff now when businesses are just trying to pick up, I think it will only lead to massive inflation,” Usman said.

Mrs Busayo Ajayi, a trader at Zungeru road, Sabon Gari who also deals in prepaid meter recharge said she was surprised at the increase.

“I credited a customer’s meter with N1,000 recharge and he got only 17 units.

“I pray the government will intervene to find a way to make it more affordable,” Ajayi said.

Commenting, KEDCO Head, Corporate Communication, Alhaji Ibrahim Shawai said the tariff was applied to all customers with pre-payment meters from Sept.1, 2020.

“Customers with post-paid bills shall receive bills under the new tariff in October 2020.

“This initiative will boost supply to all businesses and households, improve delivery of service and resolution of grievances, in line with KEDCO’s commitment to all its customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa.

“All customers are expected to pay for the supply as per rate approved by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC),”he said.

Shawai assured that KEDCO will adhere to the new service reflective tariff regime as approved by NERC to ensure that customers get effective service delivery in line with established standards.

