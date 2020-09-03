COVID-19: Traders appeal to Kwara state govt. for loans

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Sept. 3, 2020 Traders in Ilorin have appealed to the Kwara government to assist them with loans to support their businesses as they have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Ilorin, Mr Mohammed Balogun, the “Babaloja’’ Head of Traders of Maraba Market in Ilorin observed that COVID-19 had destroyed their businesses in all ramifications.

“For now, all of us are yet to get over the pains incurred by COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are trying to arrange loans for our members to boost their businesses but the banks are not ready to give us money now.

“We appeal to the governor of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to assist our people as we are the most hit by this pandemic,” he said.

Balogun lauded the achievement of the state government on road construction, water and electricity, adding that such efforts should also be geared toward assisting marketers in the state.

“Some of us that have about N200, 000 worth goods before, now hardly can boast of N20,000 goods. So, we want the state government to assist us with loans for marketers.

“We have gone to microfinance banks but they didn’t respond to us, it is only government we are looking up to for assistance.

“Marketers are very important agents in a given society because economic development depends on them. We need price control in Nigeria because inflation on prices of goods is alarming,” he said.

Balogun observed that crime were now rampant within the Ilorin metropolis, as people were losing jobs with no alternative for them to survive.

He however urged traders in the state to continue to endure, adding that the association would continue to seek ways of helping their members.

Earlier, Hajia Afusat Gada, Iyaloja , Head of Markets, Maraba Marketers Association, lamented that the COVID-19 era had really turned things upside down, saying business activities now were dull and not encouraging.

She says: “the COVID-19 pandemic has affected our businesses badly. Traders in the state are still battling with hardship even after the lifting of lockdown.

“Our businesses went down and all the pledges made to us by the Kwara state government are yet to be fulfilled. They increased fuel price and even with that we are struggling to survive because thing s are not easy and there is no market.

“The state government should please come to our aid and assist us because many businesses are moribund leading to joblessness.

“Before, we used to contribute for any member who had a problem but now, we are all struggling. We plead for support as we have children to cater for and the graduates among them are unemployed.”

Also, Hajia Falilat Dagbo, the Deputy Iyaloja said “COVID-19 dealt with us seriously. It caught us unaware, a lot of us had saved money for tangible things but with the situation, we have spent everything on feeding our families, and products were not moving as before as there were no sales.

“We plead with the state government to lend us money, we will pay back, they should help us with loans,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...