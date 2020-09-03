Censors board trains, empowers 300 youths, women in Kano state

By Josua Olomu

Kano, Sept. 3, 2020 The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has trained and empowered over 300 young men and women in Kano State as part of its ‘Entrepreneurial Training Programme’ for young Nigerians.

Naija247news, reports that the capacity building programme was held on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at the Federal Secretariat, Kano.

It was held for youths drawn from Bagwai/Shanono Federal Constituency and women from Gwarzo/Kabo Federal Constituency of the state.

The participants drawn from various communities in the local councils were trained by relevant professionals, officials of the board and seasoned entrepreneurs.

The youths, who were trained on how to grow their venture in the movie industry, were expected to be ‘Community Ambassadors’ of the NFVCB against unclassified films and harmful video contents.

The women participants were particularly trained on basic entrepreneurial skills and the know-how needed for successful businesses as well as empowered with startup packs, including sewing machines.

Mr Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director of NFVCB said the capacity building programme was organised in collaboration with the lawmakers representing the two Federal Constituencies under their Zonal Intervention Programmes.

”The programme is a flagship of the board’s Media Literacy and Capacity Building modules for Bagwai/Shanono and Gwarzo/Kabo Federal Constituencies of Kano State.

”This women capacity building initiative is in line with President Muhamadu Buhari’s empowerment plan for Nigeria women.

”When women are empowered, it affects their children and family positively because their role is very crucial in national economic development,” he said.

According to the NFVCB chief, there is an urgent need to caution young Nigerians against the moral and social implications of hate tendencies in form of unwholesome visual contents.

He noted that many crises in some parts of the country were escalated by fake news, hate speeches and videos, spread on social media.

”This training is borne out of the need for NFVCB, both as an industry regulator, and a decision maker, to build the capacity of youths who mostly watch films and video contents.

“It is difficult for us to have offices in every local government and community, that is why these empowered youths are now our ambassadors,” he said.

One of the resource persons, Dr Rasheeda Liman, Head, Department of Theatre and Performing Arts, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, told the participants, especially the women, that such training was necessary for their economic independence.

She urged beneficiaries to make good use of the sewing machines and other startup packs they had received at the event.

Yusuf Badau, member representing Bagwai/Shanono Federal Constituency, commended the NFVCB for its sustained media literacy and capacity building programme for youths in the creative industry across the six geo-political zones.

Also speaking, Musa Garo, representing Gwarzo/Kabo Federal Constituency, urged the recipients of the startup items to maximally put them to use for them to become economically self-reliant.

He also advised them against selling the items they had received, but rather, put them in their businesses.

Mrs Lara Ahmad, who received a sewing machine, told NAN on the sidelines that the training and the startup packs were a major motivation women in the grassroots needed to become self reliant.

”I am very lucky to be a part of this event and must ensure that this becomes a stepping stone for building my career as a tailor,” she said.

Naija247news reports that chairmen of the respective Local Government Councils and top politicians in the constituencies witnessed the event.

