Adamawa: NULGE Chairman assures of inclusive leadership

By Ibrahim Kado

Yola, Sept. 3, 2020 Malam Bello Haruna, the newly elected Chairman of the National Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE), Yola north branch has assured members of all-inclusive leadership during his tenure.

Haruna gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday that he would do everything possible under his leadership to protect members’ interest and that of the union and give them a sense of belonging.

He assured them of his administration’s readiness to transform the council area and charged the members to work in the interest of the union and uphold the ideals of the formation NULGE.

Haruna said that inclusive leadership would not only give them a sense of belonging but would also improve on their standard of living.

The chairman said that various incentives to members which include leave grant, promotions among other entitlements would be revisited, while other measures would be put in place to enhance the economic status of every member.

Haruna called for unity among all members of the union to move the union forward and commended the members for finding him worthy to serve as the branch chairman.

