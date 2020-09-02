We will restore Abudu as educational development centre — Obaseki

By Deborah Coker

Abudu (Edo State), Sept. 1, 2020 Gov. Godwin Obaseki says if relected Abudu community in Orhiomwon Local Government of Edo, once reputed as the centre of educational development in the state, will be restored to its past glory.

Obaseki, is the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in the Sept.19, Edo polls.

He made the promise during the party’s campaign rally in Abiencular ward one on Tuesday.

Obaseki said that before now, Abudu community was the centre of education in the state, where a state college of education as well as the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), orientation camp, were located.

He disclosed that the status changed during the early stage of the country’s return to democracy, saying that it had remained like that untill very recently when his administration decided to change the narrative.

Obaseki said his desire to return the community to its pride of place prompted his administration’s revival and renewal agenda of the college of education as well as the establishment of a model school in the area.

He also disclosed that his administration had recently approved 50 hectares land in Iyeke-Orhiomwon community for three Asian firms for oil palm cultivation aimed at driving the investment and development desire of the locality.

He solicited for the people’s votes in the ward for his reelection and assured them that he would continue to work for them.

The candidate, who disclosed that his administration had completed the construction of the Abudu bridge for ease of transportation, also promised the people of massive construction of roads.

He added that his administration was working hard to ensure steady power supply to the locality.

Meanwhile, Mr Peter Obi, Vice Presidential candidate of the party in the last general election, who was on the campaign train, canvassed votes for the candidate.

Obi noted that Obaseki had already started working in the localiity with the construction of the Abudu bridge.

He noted that the PDP candidate was doing the state proud with his people-friendly programmes and projects and urged the people to support his reelection bid.

Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman, PDP Edo governorship election campaign council, said that the way forward in the state was PDP.

He assured the people that Obsseki would do more than he had already done when reelected for another four years in office.

Naija247news, reports that earlier, the candidate and the campaign team were at the palace of the Enogie of Evbobanosa, HRH Gregory Akenzua.

The team was received by the monarch himself and other Enigies from the locality.

The monarch and the Enigies in council prayed for the candidate, the state and for a peaceful election on Sept. 19.

