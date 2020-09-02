Speaker urges youths to rise against ethnic, religious differences

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, Sept. 2, 2020 Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has urged youths to rise up against ethnic and religious differences in the interest of unity, peace and development of the country.

He made the call while receiving Sir Ahmadu Bello Prestigious Merit Award as the most outstanding Speaker of State House of Assembly in Northern Nigeria.

The award was given to him by Global Alliance of Northern Nigeria Youths, in Lafia on Wednesday.

The Speaker said that rising up against ethnic and religious differences would not only unite Nigerians but would also bring permanent peace to the country.

He appreciated the youths for the award while assuring them of his determination to initiate bills and pass resolutions that would have direct bearing on their lives.

“An hour ago, NUJ paid us a visit and showered encomium on me. Coincidentally, Global Alliance of Northern Youths is here to present an award to me. It is a special day for me.

“Ahmadu Bello, the late Sardauna, is our mentor. He is a role model and a leader of all Nigerians. We shall always remember him for his sacrifices. May Allah grant him Aljana.

“For me, this award is a special award and the success I have recorded in the 5th and 6th assembly was due to the support I got from my colleagues. I dedicate this award to them.

“As youths, you have a lot of tasks ahead; you must unite and contribute your quota to the development of the country positively.

“I urge you and other youths to rise up against ethnic and religious differences in the interest of unity, peace and development of the country,” he said

The Speaker urged the youths and Nigerians to live in peace, unity and embrace brotherhood for development to thrive.

Earlier, Malam Mohammed Abdullahi, secretary of the group, had said that it had keenly followed activities of the assembly and its leadership and selected the Nasarawa Speaker due to his quality leadership style.

“We are happy with your leadership style as you have ensured executive/legislative good relationship. You have also ensured peace and unity among the lawmakers.

“In spite of being a Speaker, you have sponsored many private member bills as the 5th assembly you headed had the highest number of bills in the state since inception of the institution.

“In the 6th assembly, within one year, the House, under your watch, passed 15 bills which is among the highest in the country. This is commendable.

“You have done well in your constituency in the areas of youths and women empowerment as well as scholarship.

“It was due to your leadership style that we selected you as the winner of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Prestigious Merit Award. You are the most outstanding Speaker of State House of Assembly in Northern Nigeria.”

The youths assured the Speaker of their support to government policies and programmes in the country.

