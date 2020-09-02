Schools reopening: Kebbi govt distributes COVID-19 protective materials to 2,000

By Mohammed Lawal

Birnin Kebbi, Sept. 2, 2020 Ahead of reopening of schools on Sept. 21, Kebbi Government on Wednesday flagged off the distribution of COVID-19 protection items to over 2,000 public schools in the state.

Alhaji Muhammadu Magawata-Aliero, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education who flagged off the distribution in Birnin Kebbi, said the items will be distributed to 1, 901 primary schools and 107 Junior Secondary Schools.

Naija247news reports that the items being distributed included sanitisers, liquid soap, face masks and hand washing facilities.

The commissioner said the gesture was meant to ensure that children and their teachers were protected from the dreaded virus.

Magawata-Aliero appreciated the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) which facilitated the procurement of the materials.

He charged the beneficiaries to ensure effective and proper utilisation of the materials, adding that it was key to continuous protection from the disease.

The commissioner appreciated the state governor, education secretaries and teachers for their dedication and commitment to the education sector.

“I want to reecho that you cannot find any better place in Kebbi State where people are serious with their work than education, specifically teachers,” he added.

The commissioner explained that the government was proposing to reopen schools by September 21, as earlier agreed by all commissioners of education in the country.

The Acting Executive Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hajiya Fatima Udulu said the distribution of the materials was to mitigate the spread of coronavirus among students and teachers.

“It is in line with this, that the Kebbi SUBEB in collaboration with UBEC, Abuja procured hand sanitisers, liquid soap, face masks and hand washing facilities to be distributed to schools across the state.

“This is in attempt to ensure that COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks, regular washing of hands with soap or sanitisers are observed in all our schools,” she said.

Prof. Abubakar Bagudu, Consultant, Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) observed that COVID-19 had disrupted the school system and it was important to reopen schools.

“Everything must be put in place to ensure that we are protected and the young ones are also protected, because they are the future of the country.

“We cannot continue to keep our schools closed. As we witness gradual relaxing of the lockdown, eventually, we have to learn to live with COVID-19 because nobody is certain of the time it will be over,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...