Rob Shuter resigns from MTN Nigeria board

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, Sept. 2, 2020 MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing public of the resignation of Mr Rob Shuter from the board of MTN Nigeria, effective Sept. 1.

Mrs Uto Ukpana, Company Secretary of the firm, disclosed in a notice posted on the website of the NSE on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ukpana said that Shuter, before his resignation, served as President and Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group Limited.

She noted that Shuter was appointed to the Board of MTN Nigeria on April 13, 2017.

“The board of MTN Nigeria would like to express its appreciation to Mr Shuter for his exemplary leadership, focus and commitment to the success of the company.

“The board wishes him the best in his future endeavours,” she stated.

