REC rallies support for female political aspirants in 2023 elections

By Abiodun Esan

Ilorin, Sept. 1, 2020 Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, has rallied support for female political aspirants in the 2023 elections.

Attahiru-Madami made the call when he received a delegation of League of Women Voters in Nigeria, Kwara chapter, in his office on Tuesday in Ilorin.

“All women organisations in Nigeria need to come together to mobilise, create awareness and sensitise women through holding rallies and summits.

The REC called on NGOs that were gender sensitive to rally round women to achieve the 30 per cent elective positions for women.

“There will be a remarkable change if women are given the chance in the affairs of the country.

“I believe that 2023 will be better for women in terms of representation, so women should drop the toga of jealousy and pettiness and support women candidates,” he added.

The REC said that the commission in Kwara in collaboration with some NGOs had planned to hold a women’s summit, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, had to postpone it till further notice.

Attahiru-Madami identified lack of funds as a major hindrance to the participation of Nigerian women in politics.

The REC therefore urged women to find a solution to the funding challenges often experienced by women aspirants seeking political office.

He advised women with political ambition to explore funding avenues like ‘Elect her’ platform.

“Elect Her’ is an end to women’s political advancement initiative by The Social Change Network (TSCN) and Women In Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN).

“The two NGOs are addressing the significantly low representation of Nigerian women in politics.

“They do this by engaging, encouraging, equipping (building capacity) and financing women to decide, run and win elections,” the REC said.

According to Attahiru-Madami, the groups are committed to support 1,000 women to run for office and win elections by 2023.

“Their goal is to have 50 per cent of women representation by 2023,” the REC added.

He told the members of the league that the co-founders of the NGOs, TSCN and WILAN, Mrs Ibijoke Faborode and Abosede George, planned to raise $10 million to assist Nigerian women to achieve their political ambition.

Attahiru-Madami therefore advised women politicians in the state to ensure that only women of integrity and virtue were sponsored for elective positions.

According to him, any woman that should access the fund must have good antecedent as a politician that has held office in the past and not rookies.

