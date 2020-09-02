Putin says world leaders have obligation to prevent repetition of WWII

FILE In this file photo taken on Thursday, July 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a video conference meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow in Moscow, Russia. Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Moscow, Sept. 1, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) Global leaders and responsible politicians have a duty to prevent a repeat of the terrible events of World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin said this at an open lesson for schoolchildren on Knowledge Day in Moscow.

“I sincerely believe that you and your relatives will never have to face such ordeals [of the war years].

“This is the task of the world leaders, responsible politicians, public figures and everyone who realises how fragile the modern world is,” Putin said.

The president emphasised that there is nothing more tragic than war and that the heroic deed of the people in the Great Patriotic War should never be forgotten. (

