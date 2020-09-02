Police, LG councils partner to tackle insecurity in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

Sokoto, Sept. 1, 2020 The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, has said that the command was collaborating with local government (LG) councils to reduce crime and criminality in the state.

Kaoje said this while addressing security stakeholders on Tuesday in Sokoto, adding that such collaboration was necessary to deepen the anti-insecurity crusade.

He said it was the duty of every stakeholder to assist security agencies by providing information that would be useful in detecting crime.

He said: “We can send them away if we do things correctly. The people we call bandits are mere criminals that can be collectively tackled.

“I can tell you that tremendous breakthrough has been recorded, following sustained joint operations by security agencies.”

Naija247news reports that LG Sole Administrators, who spoke separately at the meeting, said that criminals were maintaining hideouts in some forests in the state.

They expressed their readiness to support the activities of the security agencies in ensuring that criminals were routed out of the state.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by Police Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, traditional rulers, farmers’ associations, representatives of vigilance groups and the LG authorities.

