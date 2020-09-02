Plateau Govt. signs MoU with Max Air to boost economic activities

By Martha Agas

Jos, Sept. 1,2020 The Plateau Govt. has signed a Momerandum of Understanding(MoU) with an airline, Max Air, to boost economic activities in the state.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Tuesday at Government House, Jos, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, said the action was necessary to harness the business opportunities in the state.

“This event is significant to Plateau to implement our policy thrust to open up business opportunities, attract investors thus shore up development,” Atu said.

He said the operation of the air line in the state would ensure safe travels, following security challenges in the country, especially via land routes.

He said business transactions and social interactions would be enhanced through the operation of the airline, and that the action would restore Plateau to its status as the hub of tourism.

“In the next two weeks, we hope to see the commencement of this airline services which will be sustained,”he said.

He urged Plateau residents to use the opportunity to engage in businesses in the Federal Capital Territory , saying there was potential of the airline expanding its services to more routes.

The General Manager Operations of Max Air, Mr Raymond Omodiagbe, said that the airline would provide services that would link Plateau with other parts of the country.

He said the airline was operating in 12 states in the federation and was committed to meeting the travel needs of Plateau.

Newsmen reports that the airline would operate Jos to Abuja route.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...