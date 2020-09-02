Ondo council boss assumes duty, seeks workers cooperation, dedication

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Okitipupa (Ondo State), Sept. 2, 2020 Mr Igbekele Akinrinwa, the new Executive Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA), of Ondo State on Wednesday tasked the council workers on cooperation with his administration and dedication to duty.

Naija247news, reports that Akinrinwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected in the Aug. 22, LGA elections held across the 18 LGAs of the state.

Akinrinwa, in his resumption speech said that his performance as the helmsman of the council would depend solely on the tact, workers cooperation with his administration and dedication to duty.

He also promised the workers and residents of the council of dividends of democracy and that the resources and funds of the council would be put to judicious use.

“I promise to be efficient, transparent and accountable to ensure, in all my dealings as the Chairman, development of this council to the benefit of all.

“I am not here to witch-hunt, humiliate or sideline anyone but want your cooperation and dedication to duty which are important for me to succeed,” Akinrinwa said.

He also thanked the residents of the council for giving him the mandate saying that it was an opportunity to serve them well promising that he would not disappoint them.

He, however, thanked Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his doggedness in conducting the council polls amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and paucity of funds urging all residents to return the governor at the Oct. 10 polls.

