Ohaa assumes duty as PS Ministry of Power

By Constance Imasuen

Abuja, Sept. 2, 2020 The newly redeployed Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, on Wednesday assumed duty with a pledge to ensure that the ministry’s mandate is achieved.

Ohaa took over from Mrs Didi Walson-Jack who was redeployed to Ministry of Water Resources.

Mrs Etore Thomas, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Power disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Thomas said that in a brief handover ceremony Ohaa pledged his commitment to continue from where the former stopped, in ensuring improvement in the power sector and in delivering on the ministry’s mandate.

Earlier, the outgoing PS Walson-Jack appreciated the support given to her by the management and staff members of the ministry in the course of her duties.

She noted that she had also learnt a lot about where Nigeria ought to be heading.

Walson-Jack also appreciated the Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, and Minister of State, Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, for their guidance.

She enjoined staff members to accord the new PS the same cooperation given to her, with the view to delivering on the ministry’s mandate.

Director, Planning, Research and Statistics Amonia Standfast on behalf of the workers thanked the outgoing PS for exceptional leadership and mentorship and wished her greater successes in her future endeavours.

She also assured the incoming PS of management and staff’ members’ support and cooperation to ensure he succeeds in achieving the ministry’s mandate.

Naija247news, reports that Ohaa until the new posting was the PS in FCT.

