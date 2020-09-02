NYSC, private estate developer partner to build, equip skills acquisition centre

By Franca Ofili

Abuja, Sept. 1, 2020 Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has advocated for students to be taught skills acquisition from school to develop their individual skills for self-employment.

Ibrahim made the call in a statement by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ibrahim was speaking while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hall 7 Project, a Private Estate Developer to build and equip NYSC Skills Acquisition Centre in Ezi Community, Delta for the South-South region.

According to him, it is part of effort to empower corps members with relevant skills that can make them self- reliant.

He said the scheme would thereafter leverage on the individual skills of corps member to post them to their areas of different skills and academic backgrounds.

Ibrahim, who lamented the scarcity of white collar jobs and increasing rate of unemployment among the youths in the country, commended Hall 7 Project for its commitment to the partnership.

He also commended the Federal Government for the approval of N75 billion for Youth Development Fund.

“Skills training is the best option to curbing unemployment of corps members, youths and people of Ezi Community are going to benefit from the project when completed.

“We are ready for your collaboration and will give you every support that will bring tremendous benefit to our corps members and other youths in the country,” Ibrahim said.

He said that the scheme would continue to strengthen the existing collaboration with stakeholders and reinvigorate Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme in line with the NYSC Act for greater impact.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Director of Hall 7 Project, Mr Olayinka Braimoh said that he decided to partner with the scheme in order to sustain the acquisition centres across the country.

Braimoh said sustainable partnership would allow successive batches of corps members to derive value chain benefits from the project when completed.

He said the inspiration behind the philanthropic gesture was his desire to give back to the society for the benefit of mankind.

Braimoh commended the NYSC for its unwavering commitment to youth empowerment over the years through the centres.

“We will support the NYSC skills acquisition and also ensure the sustainability of the project,” he said.

A representative of Ezi Community, Mr Christian Udeh, pledged the support of residents of the community for the protection of workers, equipment and sustainability of the project.

