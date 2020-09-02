Nigeria’s food processing giant BUA Group partners Turkish firm for 3 new flour milling plants

Will add 2400tpd to raise existing capacity to 4000tpd Will deepen BUA’s food processing footprint Milleral, Turkish firm, promises efficient, advanced, world class facility

BUA Group, the foods and manufacturing conglomerate founded by billionaire businessman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, is looking to expand its foods processing footprint across West Africa with the announcement over the weekend that it has inked a deal with Turkish firm, Milleral, the manufacturer and installer of machinery and turnkey plants for milling grains.

The agreement was sealed in Lagos, Nigerian for Milleral to build three new state-of-the-art flour milling plants in Nigeria with a combined capacity of 2400 tonnes per day (tpd) made up of 800tpd for each of the three plants to be built.

The additional capacity will raise BUA’s total flour milling capacity to 4000tpd as it currently operates installed capacity of 1,600 tonnes per day with five lines of pasta of 720 tonnes per day, a statement issued by the group explained.

At the signing ceremony, Abdul Samad Rabiu, executive chairman of BUA Group, spoke of the excitement in the group for the partnership with Millarel to build the plants:

“We are excited about this partnership with Milleral to develop our new state-of-the-art flour milling plants in Nigeria with a total milling capacity of 2,400tons per day bringing BUA’s total installed capacity to 4,000tons per day upon completion in 2021. This will further deepen our involvement in the foods processing sector as well as help enhance food security in Nigeria and the West African region,” Rabiu said.

Mustafa Ozdemir, chairman, Milleral, who said they were elated by the development, added that “Milleral intends to bring its experience installing machinery and turnkey plants across the world to bear in building an efficient, advanced and world class facility for BUA.”

The plants are all lined up for completion next year. The BUA Group said that upon completion, the proposed plants will position BUA as one of the leading players in flour milling in West Africa.

A statement describing the arm of the group that’s likely to be responsible for the business, noted that “BUA Foods is the agribusiness and foods processing division of BUA Group, with diverse investments in the agricultural value chain in sugar, rice, edible oils, flour milling and pasta. BUA currently operates installed flour milling capacity of 1,600 tonness per day and 5 lines of pasta of 720 tonnes per day

Milleral has been manufacturing and installing machinery and turnkey plants for milling grains like wheat, corn, rye, oat to get flour and semolina for 27 years.

The company offers products, plants and services that can appeal the necessities in all parts of the world; from Middle East to South East Asia, from South America to

Africa, adding that it continues to work with team spirit by developing innovative technologies needed by the global economy and manufactures its products perfectly according to customer demands.

