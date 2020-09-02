Nigeria needs youths’ contributions to overcome current political, economic challenges- Group

By Raji Rasak

Badagry (Lagos State), Sept.1, 2020 The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) says the country needs contributions of its teeming youths to overcome the current political and economic challenges.

Its Chairman in Lagos State, Mr Suliaman Biliaminu, made the assertion at the inauguration of the newly elected executive members of NYCN, Olorunda Chapter, in Badagry.

Biliaminu said, “At this critical stage of our dear country, Nigeria needs youths to survive its current economic and political crises.”

He said though NYCN was not a political party, its main objective was to assist any government in power.

“We are not affiliated to any political party in Nigeria; our role is to ensure that we are on the same page with any government in power.

“The international community is engaging youths for global action, this means that youths are expected to provide solutions to things,” Biliaminu said.

On COVID-19 pandemic, he said that youths needed to start thinking about the aftermath of the pandemic.

“What do we do in terms of advocacy? What are we doing to rescue our nation from the virus?

“I want to tell you that the time is now. We, youths have what it takes to take over from the elders,” the council chairman said.

He commended the committee in charge of election that produced the new executive officers for conducting free and fair election.

Biliaminu then urged the newly elected officials to be good representatives of youths in their areas.

Also, Mr Abdul-Salam Asade, the newly elected coordinator, Olorunda chapter of NYCN, promised to involve youths in the development of the area.

Asade promised that he would ensure a formidable youth front that would work with the administration of Olorunda LCDA toward its social and economic development.

He commended the LCDA chairman and his executive for attending the inaugurate in spite of the deplorable state of Badagry-Agbara Expressway.

Naija247news reports that the council Chairman, Mr Samson Olatunde, was represented by Mr Wahab Asade, the Supervisor for Agriculture, Youth, Sports and Community Development.

Other dignitaries that attended the inauguration included: the Council Supervisor for Health, Mr Aina David; Head of Department, Agriculture, Mr Nurudeen Mojeed; Ms Damilola James of FSJ Foundation and members of the council.

