New NPC Executive Secretary assumes office

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Abuja, Sept. 1, 2020 Mr Francis Nwosu, the newly appointed Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) has assumed duty and promised to take the council to an enviable height.

Nwosu who made the pledge in an address at an eventy organised by the management of the council to usher him into office on Tuesday in Abuja, said he would operate an open door policy.

He said that he was happy to be appointed to head the council, and added that the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from where he retired five years ago, had a good relationship with the NPC.

“In NAN, we have this culture of friendship, love, cooperation and support; that is what I am bringing here.

“I am here with an open heart. I bring peace, love, cooperation and friendship and I expect same from you all.

“I am going to operate an open door policy. I will carry everybody along, because together we can move the council to an enviable height.

“Nobody is a waste. I am here for everyone. We are all children of God and I believe that together we can make it happen.

“On inadequate funding, we will see what we can do so that we can get a good accommodation to enhance our work,” Nwosu said.

Speaking earlier, Dr David Adeniken, the Director overseeing the Office of the Executive Secretary, said Nwosu’s appointment came at the right time.

According to him, the council has been without an Executive Secretary for sometime now.

Adeniken said that the council always tried to sustain high level of professionalism through training and content analysis, in partnership with the Nigeria Union of Journalists and practitioners.

He also stressed that the NPC, with staff strength of 139, also did well to protect journalists in their work.

He, however, listed the challenges facing the council to include inadequate funding, absence of Board of Directors and lack of accommodation.

“We believe your coming will usher ray of hope and better things to come to NPC,” he said.

Naija247news reports that the event was attended by some management staff of the council.

