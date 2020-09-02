Nasarawa assembly pardons suspended council boss, deputy

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, Sept. 1, 2020 The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has pardoned the suspended chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Ottos over act of insubordination and abuse of office.

The House also pardoned the Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government Council, Lawal Yakubu-Karshi, over the same offence.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced this on Tuesday after the House deliberated on a report of the Ad-hoc Committee that Investigated an Act of Insubordination by the two council leaders.

He said that the pardoning of the two local government officials by the House followed their acceptance of the offence and the apology they tendered when they appeared before the seven-man investigative committee on their alleged act of insubordination.

According to the speaker, the House warned the council officials against victimizing any of their staff , saying that the house will monitor them to ensure that they did not victimise anyone especially among their council members and other opposition supporters.

” What we have done is to correct the wrongs and to respect the system not aimed at tempering with any democratic setting . It is to serve as deterrent to others,” he said

” The House recommended to the effect that in view of the apology tendered as outright assurances of their utmost loyalty to the Government, the suspended Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government, Mohammed Sani Ottos and Deputy Chairman of Karu Local Government, Lawal Yakubu Karshi be pardoned and their suspension be lifted.

” To err is human, and to forgive is divine”.

” That the said suspended Local government officials be directed to tender a written apology to Government of Nasarawa State.

” That all public servants in the state be cautioned against any act of insubordination

“That the suspended Local government officials should be asked to resume forthwith, ” he said

Leading the debate on the report, the House leader,Umar Tanko Tunga, commended the committee for a job well done and backed the committee’s recommendations and reasons why the affected officials should be forgiven and all the members who spoke took same position.

Newsmen reports that on Aug.10, the assembly suspended the affected local government officials over insubordination and abuse of office.

The legislature, therefore, set up a seven-member committee to investigate the two local government officials.

