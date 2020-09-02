Makinde flags off second phase of N28.3 bn street light project in Ogbomosho

By David Adeoye

Ogbomoso (Oyo State), Sept. 2, 2020 Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday in Ogbomoso inaugurated the second phase of the N28.3 billion street light project, tagged ‘Light Up Oyo’

Naija247news reports that the first phase of the project handled by Messrs Ledco Allied Enterprises was flagged off in Ibadan in September 2019 and has reached 87.5 per cent completion.

The second phase of the project will also be handled by the same contractor.

At the inauguration of the project held at the Under G LAUTECH second gate in Ogbomoso, Makinde said the project was dear to his administration.

According to him, it ties in with two of the four pillars of our roadmap to accelerated development in Oyo state from 2019 to 2023 – Security and the Economy.

He asserted that importance of street lights to the state’s security and the economy cannot be overemphasised

“And we know that criminals like to operate in the dark, when the streets are lighted up, it will gives residents a sense of security.

“Also, street lights mean that economic activities can be carried out for longer periods.

“Who says we cannot have 24-hour restaurants, petrol stations and other businesses in Oyo State as it happens in other cities worldwide.

These developments start with basic infrastructure such as street lights,” the governor stated.

Makinde said that bulbs to be used were energy saving and therefore the cost of maintenance would be low.

“Operation ‘Light up Oyo State’ phase two, will cost N28,360,975,609. The original proposed cost was put at N30 billion, but after it passed through our bureau of public procurement, it was vetted down.

“The contract will be financed through Contractor’s Project Financing Scheme with the Oyo State Government contributing initial counterpart fund of N2,836,097,560.97.

“The areas covered will include selected roads across all the geopolitical zones of Oyo State totaling 223.48 kilometres. We expect that the contract will be completed in nine months.

“Since the contractor will be financing the project with his own funds, we will commence refunds after each 50 kilometres of road has been illuminated.

“So, there is a moratorium of one hundred and twenty (120) days before repayment commences.

“We have entered an agreement with them that payment will span over a period of 84 months, that is seven years,” he explained.

Makinde also used the occasion to flag off reconstruction of three kilometres Under – G- Stadium – LAUTECH second gate road, within Ogbomosho town.

Earlier, Mr Remi Adeyinka, the caretaker chairman, Ogbomosho Central LCDA, commended the administration of Makinde for prioritising infrastructural development of Ogbomosho and the state in general.

Adeyinka pledged on behalf of the Ogbomosho people to continue supporting government efforts at bringing development to the state.

Among dignitaries at the occasion were Rauf Olaniyan – Deputy Governor, Mrs Olubanwo Adeosun – Secretary to the State Government, Oba Elijah Popoola – Onijeru of Ijeru who representated Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade – Soun of Ogbomosho.

