Kalu felicitates Ike Nwachukwu at 80

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Abuja, Sept. 1, 2020 Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has congratulated former Minister of Foreign Affairs, retired Gen. Ike Nwachukwu on his 80th birthday.

Kalu, in his congratulatory message on Tuesday, extolled the virtues of Nwachukwu and described him as a patriotic Nigerian who created a niche for himself in various capacities.

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the former minister to nation building, Kalu stressed that the exemplary leadership qualities of the retired general were worthy of emulation.

While wishing the elder statesman continued success in the service of humanity, the former governor of Abia prayed to God to strengthen Nwachukwu in his endeavours.

He said:“ On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North Senatorial District, I felicitate with former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Senator, Abia North Senatorial District, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (rtd) on his 80th birthday.

“Sir, you have over the years, demonstrated patriotism and selflessness in your endeavours.

“We acknowledge and celebrate your accomplishments in the private and public spheres of life.

“Your contributions to national development in various capacities are remarkable, having served in various positions in the military and civilian administrations.

“As you mark this milestone, I pray to God to grant you many more years in good health.”

Nwachukwu, born Sept.1, 1940, is a retired army officer and politician who, among other positions, served as Military Governor of old Imo, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and as Senator in the National Assembly.

