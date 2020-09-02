Kaduna Social Protection Policy, a beacon of hope for the poor – Coalition

By Philip Yatai

Kaduna, Sept. 1, 2020 The Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition (KADSPAC) has described the approved Kaduna State Social Protection Policy as a “beacon of hope” for the poor and vulnerable in the state.

Newsmen reports that the policy was approved on Aug. 31 by the State Executive Council to guide the formulation and implementation of social protection programmes in the state.

Chairperson of the coalition, Ms Jessica Bartholomew said in a statement in Kaduna that the policy would adequately respond to the plight of the vulnerable poor in the state.

She however called on the government to fast track the development of a legal framework that would establish a social protection agency to coordinate all social protection interventions in the state.

Bartholomew noted that the policy would guide the establishment of a well-structured integrated social protection mechanism capable of reaching the poorest and most vulnerable citizens in the state.

According to her, this giant stride will enable the state to support the poorest and most vulnerable residents to live productive, fulfilling, and dignifying lives.

“Once again, the Kaduna state government has underscored its commitment to putting people first by improving the quality of life of the marginalised and vulnerable people.

“This is a long-term investment in human capital development that will not only lift 84.9 per cent households out of poverty but build a productive human resource that will take the state to greater heights.

“KADSPAC commends Gov. El-Rufai for taking this important step to progressively prevent residents’ exposure to economic and social risks and shocks that can force them into extreme poverty.

“This policy entails delivering quality education, ensuring access to affordable health care, encouraging job creation, and building infrastructure, while ensuring that the very poor, aged, sick and persons living with disability are supported,” she said.

Bartholomew said that the move followed advocacy by relevant stakeholders pushing for the development of a policy to guide the implementation of social protection interventions in the state.

She added that the policy was crucial for establishing an inclusive, robust, realistic, and well-coordinated social protection system that ensures no residents fall below the minimum level of social and economic wellbeing.

The coalition head said that the policy was developed by the steering committee, with technical and financial support from Save the Children International, through a consultative process that covered critical stakeholders.

She thanked the steering committee, headed by Mrs Saude Atoyebi, the state Focal Person, Social Investment Programme, for the leadership and strong commitment to achieving the milestone.

“With the policy in place, the poor and vulnerable people will have access to basic necessities of life such as healthcare, education, safe shelter and environment, food, water and sanitation.

“KADSPAC will support the state in ensuring that the Implementation Plan for the policy is put in place and closely monitor implementation of social protection programmes for accountability and transparency,” she said.

