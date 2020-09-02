Kaduna: NOA, UNICEF sensitize Igabi residents on sexual violence

By Aisha Gambo

Kaduna, Sept 2, 2020 The National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Wednesday began the sensitisation of residents of Igabi Local Government in Kaduna State on measures to end the growing cases of rape and other forms of sexual violence especially of underage girls in the state.

Naija247news reports that the sensitisation campaign is being undertaken by NOA across the local government area in collaboration with Kaduna State Government and the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF).

The campaign, held at Dankande community, is a continuation of dialogue with communities to end sexual violence against underage girls in the state.

Speaking at the event, Ibrahim-Adamu Balewa of Child Protection Network, expressed concern over the growing cases of rape in communities across the state.

“We noticed that majority of the communities visited mentioned that poverty and negligence were causes of rape as children were sent for hawking at a tender age due to parents lack of finance which makes them vulnerable,” he said.

He therefore, appealed to parents and caregivers to take responsibility of providing the needed care to their wards.

Balewa also urged parents and care givers to report sexual violence and related issues to the sexual assault centers in the state for medical, psychosocial and legal support.

On her part, Rashida Othman-Bakano, NOA’s Principal Program Officer, cautioned parents especially mothers against exposing their wards to abuse.

She urged caregivers to pay attention to kids under their care and “teach them sex education so that they won’t fall victims to rapists.”

The leader of the community, Musa Abdu, who commended NOA for the program, said it was educative and has armed his subjects with the knowledge of how to prevent and address the issue of rape.

He said so far, no case of rape had been reported to him, but urged members of the community to be more vigilant and report any case of child abuse to relevant authorities for necessary action.

Mrs Rabi’a Musa, the woman leader of Dankande community, expressed appreciation to the Agency for sensitizing members of the community, saying it had reawaken their sense of responsibility towards their wards.

Naija247news reports that NOA had so far taken the campaign to end sexual violence among underage girls to over 60 communities across six local government areas in the state.

