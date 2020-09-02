Is It Possible to Become Eligible for the Certification by Preparing for Microsoft AZ-303 Test Using Exam Dumps?

Due to the changes in different fields of our life that we observe every day, it is not a surprise anymore that IT is among them. Now, it is the era of technological advancements and that is why we must walk beside to not be left behind. Therefore, a lot of IT specialists tend to improve their skills and knowledge by passing exams and obtaining certifications. And most of them opt for the badges Microsoft offers.

When it comes to Microsoft AZ-400 VCE Exams , Microsoft has always ranked higher. And after some time, the company introduced the Azure platform, which is dedicated solely tothe development of Cloud services for the organizations. This is when the need for the IT professionals becoming the experts in the sector came in. The exams and credentials that were introduced by the vendor paved the way to get certifiedand land a job they want.

In this article, we will cover the details of the Microsoft AZ-303 exam that you can take with AZ-301 or AZ-400 to earn the Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expertcertificate and evolve your career path.

Microsoft AZ-303: Important details

First of all, it is essential to mention that the exam covers Microsoft Azure architect technologies. The candidates applying for this test must have some expertise in the design and implementation of solutions running on the Microsoft Azure platform. This includes the aspects, such as computing, networking, security, and storage. Also, you should know about the exam structure and features. The test will offer you to answer about 40-60 questions within 150 minutes. The format of the questions can vary and you can run into multiple choice, case study, built list, drag and drop, and so on. There are a lot of types that Microsoft developed for its exams, so you can check these details by visiting the FAQ section on the official website.

Microsoft AZ-303: Responsibilities and eligibility criteria

An Azure solutions architect is responsible for consulting the stakeholders and translating the business requirements into a scalable, reliable, and secure Cloud solution. The main duty of these specialists encompasses partnering with the Cloud administrators, clients, and Cloud DBAs for the implementation of these solutions.

The learners looking into attempting the AZ-304 Microsoft Azure Architect Design Certification Video Training Coursemust have a solid knowledge base in working with the IT operations, which include visualization, networking, security, identity, disaster recovery, business continuity, budgeting, data platform, and its governance. This role must be laid out in the management of how the decision affects overall solutions in each area. In addition to it all, an individual must have the expert-level skills in the Azure Administration sector along with some experience in the Azure development and DevOps processes.

Microsoft AZ-303: Course outline

The Microsoft AZ-303 exam encompasses the following topics that you need to ace before taking the very test:

• Implementation and monitoring of Azure infrastructure ;

• Implementation and management of solutions for security ;

• Implementation of solutions for apps ;

Before thinking of attempting this Microsoft test, it is essential to prepare for it thoroughly. Many online platformsprovide you with full preparation via exam dumps and practice tests for all the Microsoft exams, including AZ-303. Of course, don’t neglect using the official options that the vendor offers on its website.

Conclusion

Microsoft AZ-303 may be considered a difficult test, but you can make the task a lot easier for you if you prepare wisely. Therefore, use the resources that you can find and hone your skills before going for this exam.

