IGP craves traditional rulers’ support in war against banditry

Minna, Sept. 1, 2020 The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alhaji Mohammed Adamu, has urged traditional rulers to support the fight against armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

Adamu, who was represented by Alhaji Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police in Niger, at a meeting with traditional rulers from Kontagora Emirate, told the monarchs that they were very critical to the success of the community policing policy.

The monarchs, led by the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaske, were in Minna to thank the Nigeria Police Force over successes recorded in the ongoing fight against crime in Niger.

The IGP, in a message to them, said that the Police Force would continue to partner with stakeholders to tackle security challenges in Niger and the entire country.

He called for reliable and credible information on the movement of suspected criminals in the society to enable security agencies rid the country of bad elements.

The IGP said that more security men were being deployed to rural areas to flush out bandits that were terrorising rural communities.

Speaking earlier, Namaske said that people of Kontagora emirate were grateful to the Police Force for introducing measures that had reduced armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

“Residents of Rijau, Magama, Wushishi, Kontagora, Mashegu and Mariga Local Government Areas can now go about their normal activities without fear.

“The Police Command in Niger has restored sanity through the establishment of Special Police camps in rural areas.

“Most of the bandits come from Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna states. We are happy that sanity is being restored,” he said.

The royal father urged the Police and other law enforcement agencies to sustain the momentum, and pledged their support to their efforts.

“We will continue to support the Police with required intelligence that can lead to the arrest of bad elements in the society. It is a responsibility we will never toy with,” he said.

