Group seeks recall of Bayelsa Assemblyman disqualified by PDP panel

By Nathan Nwakamma

Yenagoa, Sept. 1, 2020 A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Patriotism Advancement and Community Orientation Network (PACON), has called for the recall of Mr Monday-Bobou Obolo, lawmaker representing Southern-Ijaw Constituency II in the Bayelsa Assembly.

This is contained in a letter to the assembly by the group’s lawyer, Mr Ebikebuna Aluzu, and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

The group said that Obolo ceased being an assemblyman after his declaration of interest to contest the Bayelsa Central Senatorial seat which became vacant following Gov. Duoye Diri’s emergence as governor.

According to PACON, a Peoples Democratic party (PDP), screening committee has already disqualified the lawmaker from participating in the contest.

“ We are aware that Obolo subjected himself to be screened by the PDP committee and he was initially disqualified for not possessing a valid membership card.

“The implication is that he has never been a member of the party, the public has been misled to believe that he is a member of the party.

“He does not belong to PDP and was not sponsored by any political party to become a lawmaker.

“He would not have been able to contest the election in the first place,” the group said.

It urged the Speaker, Mr Abraham Ingobere, to invoke the powers vested in him under Section 109 (1)(b) of the constitution to declare Obolo’s seat vacant.

PACON threatened to file a court action against the assembly if it failed to declare Obolo’s seat vacant after three days of the receipt of its letter.

“It will be hostile to reason, equity and good conscience to allow Obolo to continue to enjoy the benefits of an office he currently occupies illegally,” it further said.

The group urged the assembly to rise up against anti-democratic tendencies adding, ““the assembly should not tolerate such brazen show of moral bankruptcy and integrity deficiency.”

